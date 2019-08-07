Garrison Financial Has Cut By $302,898 Its Raven Industries (RAVN) Position; Moog (MOGA)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Garrison Financial Corp decreased Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) stake by 9.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp sold 7,971 shares as Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN)’s stock declined 4.71%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 75,777 shares with $2.91M value, down from 83,748 last quarter. Raven Industries Inc. now has $1.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 11,599 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions

Moog Inc (MOGA) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 102 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 80 decreased and sold equity positions in Moog Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 29.78 million shares, down from 31.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Moog Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 64 Increased: 71 New Position: 31.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 37,909 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Moog Inc. (MOGA) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Moog Inc. for 281,875 shares. Redwood Investments Llc owns 239,891 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has 1.47% invested in the company for 111,817 shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.29% in the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, a California-based fund reported 24,479 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp increased Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA) stake by 18,698 shares to 42,932 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) stake by 157,446 shares and now owns 190,601 shares. Schwab Emrg Mkt Eq (SCHE) was raised too.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,408 activity. Shares for $101,530 were bought by PAROD RICK. $17,430 worth of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was bought by LeBaron Marc E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 47,018 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 12,117 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The stated it has 23,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). First Savings Bank Sioux Falls holds 11,049 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc reported 78,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) for 24,725 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru has 22 shares. Victory Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 75,777 shares stake. 574,935 are held by Northern Corp. Piedmont Investment has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 46,236 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 3,174 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 16,623 shares or 0.13% of the stock.