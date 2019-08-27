Garrison Financial Has Boosted Holding in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by $332,328; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Upped Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Holding by $16.62 Million; Stock Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 73.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 615,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.54M, up from 834,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 222,606 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 254,105 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,848 shares. Community Bancorp Na invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 924 shares. 170,302 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Lc has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0% stake. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Company owns 0.06% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 14,601 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd has 0.54% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Moreover, Earnest Prtn Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company has 0% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Stifel Financial reported 0.05% stake. Of Vermont reported 1,400 shares stake.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18,922 shares to 43,517 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,245 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Named One of America’s Best Large Employers 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Announces New Chief Information Officer NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sonoco Products Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Announces New Senior Leadership Structure NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Inc reported 655,348 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 198,638 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt invested in 33,611 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 276,147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.05% or 5.54 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 930,384 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com invested in 942,676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). First Manhattan invested in 0.01% or 31,971 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.03% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 52,408 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 26,191 shares. Asset One invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Amer Intl Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).