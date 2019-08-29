Garrison Financial Decreased Its Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Stake by $557,428; Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Stake by $412,308 as Stock Rose

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 6,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 40,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 47,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 361,173 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO)

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 2,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 356,779 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.73 million, down from 359,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.67. About 4.31 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold LECO shares while 85 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 44.43 million shares or 2.41% less from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Retail Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 3,435 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 151,645 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 2,818 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Llc stated it has 68,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ltd Llc reported 248 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 172,231 shares stake. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). 18,314 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Llc. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 123,698 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,492 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Welch & Forbes Ltd Co reported 109,648 shares. Park National Corp Oh reported 2,678 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 133,414 shares in its portfolio.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 5,448 shares to 13,359 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Emrg Mkt Eq (SCHE) by 19,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 6.61% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.21 per share. LECO’s profit will be $79.86M for 15.46 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.24 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,530 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 61,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1.54M shares. Provident Investment Mngmt Inc holds 8.69% or 338,915 shares in its portfolio. Towercrest Cap Management accumulated 0.07% or 1,484 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Company holds 274,061 shares. Sol Capital holds 2,636 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Qcm Cayman holds 1,403 shares or 4.17% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 143,339 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advsrs Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr invested in 0% or 15 shares. Ironwood Fincl reported 335 shares. 5,134 were accumulated by Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corporation. 3,508 are held by Tradition Capital Mgmt Lc. Jane Street Grp holds 0.13% or 527,433 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt holds 0.64% or 281,502 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

