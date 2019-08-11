Garrison Financial Decreased General Electric Co. (GE) Stake by $557,469; Stock Value Rose; Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Its Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Position by $1.64 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 410,080 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 273,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 4.96M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (GE) by 60.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 61,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 40,616 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 102,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2016 EPS Reduced by 13c, In Line With Estimate in 10-K; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA) by 18,698 shares to 42,932 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 5,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested in 15,367 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.16 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Old Point Trust Fincl N A reported 0.65% stake. Harvey Investment Co Limited Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,199 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oarsman Capital Inc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Allen Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 832,696 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 942,155 shares. Regents Of The University Of California invested in 1.27% or 40,075 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 3,897 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 508,919 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 13.97 million shares in its portfolio. Rockland Trust has 0.33% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rosenbaum Jay D owns 0.46% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 24,100 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big News Lies Ahead For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Siemens’ Big Power Move Means to GE Investors – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock sinks toward 7th loss in 8 sessions – MarketWatch” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.5% – Zacks.com” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Carrizo Oil & Gas Surged Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx L.P. (NYSE:MPLX) by 500,280 shares to 26.82 million shares, valued at $882.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Holdings Inc. by 10,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,379 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 9,448 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 65,096 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 68,478 shares stake. 19,810 are held by Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Company owns 108,209 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 35,840 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 5,028 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 348 shares. Pitcairn reported 15,973 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorp And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 104 shares. Virtu reported 20,389 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 57,858 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa owns 14,400 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 11,820 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 47,781 shares.