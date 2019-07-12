Garrison Financial Cut Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; Capital Guardian Trust Company Increases Holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (Dba Wabtec Corp) (WAB)

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) (WAB) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 130,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 725,535 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.46 million, up from 595,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 1.14M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,245 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, down from 8,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85 billion for 23.79 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,578 shares to 80,170 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 157,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 4,810 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma holds 7.89M shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 91,853 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 164,433 shares. Roanoke Asset Corp holds 0.39% or 4,362 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 535,714 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Limited Company has invested 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated stated it has 19,121 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stevens Capital Management LP reported 42,257 shares stake. Sterling, a Arizona-based fund reported 18,757 shares. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 0.14% or 15,973 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 621 are held by Botty Investors.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 6,062 shares to 395,655 shares, valued at $55.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 121,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,209 shares, and cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Burt Wealth accumulated 193 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co has 95 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk reported 0.14% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Webster Bancorp N A invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,359 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 22,023 shares. 203 were accumulated by Blume Cap Mngmt. 19,500 were accumulated by Rudman Errol M. Fmr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 2.71M shares. Stone Run Ltd owns 48,583 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Fire reported 1,477 shares stake. First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 205 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.15% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Finance stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings.