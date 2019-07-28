Garrison Financial Boosted Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake; Kbr (KBR) SI Increased By 6.28%

Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) had an increase of 6.28% in short interest. KBR’s SI was 6.60M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.28% from 6.21M shares previously. With 1.34M avg volume, 5 days are for Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR)’s short sellers to cover KBR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 797,534 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 19/03/2018 – KBRwyle Helps Navy Expand Battlespace with New $69M Contract; 16/04/2018 – KBRwyle Awarded $32M Task Order to Advance U.S. Air Force Air and Space Systems; 03/04/2018 – Huntington lngalls Industries and KBR Awarded Contract to Establish and Manage Australia’s Naval Shipbuilding College; 12/04/2018 – KBR Expands Proprietary ROSE Technology into Latin America with ENAP Contract in Chile; 09/03/2018 KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – SAUDI ARAMCO AND SABIC AWARD SECOND CRUDE OIL-TO-CHEMICALS PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO KBR – STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – KBR GETS COMBAT WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM CONTRACT FOR UK MOD; 22/03/2018 – KBR Wins Additional Work on ACRON Ammonia Plant in Russia; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc Sees FY Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.45; 17/04/2018 – KBR’s Proprietary SCORE Ethylene Technology Based Revamp Project Completed at KPIC

Garrison Financial Corp increased Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) stake by 11.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Financial Corp acquired 2,360 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)’s stock rose 13.61%. The Garrison Financial Corp holds 23,260 shares with $3.09M value, up from 20,900 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc. now has $24.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 540,841 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning

Among 5 analysts covering KBR Inc (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KBR Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Drexel Hamilton maintained the shares of KBR in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold KBR, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,025 were reported by Sit Investment Assocs. Da Davidson And Communication has 124,262 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Management L P reported 33,935 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 24,513 shares. Gotham Asset Lc invested in 85,820 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 15,800 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 21,005 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 33,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 39,853 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 21,608 shares. 3.63M were accumulated by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Co. Guggenheim Ltd has 37,594 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Llc invested in 0% or 959 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 84,894 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 20.32 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Among 4 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $111 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 88,569 shares. Smithfield Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Montag Caldwell Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,690 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Lc owns 130,264 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 61,908 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 2,464 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 989,288 shares. Carroll Associates Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). American Financial Group Inc Inc holds 2.19% or 186,191 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 6,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Partners Limited invested in 67,516 shares or 0.51% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) reported 540 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Principal Group invested in 3.45M shares or 0.43% of the stock. King Luther Cap Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 180,096 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp decreased Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) stake by 8,325 shares to 47,860 valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,982 shares and now owns 5,245 shares. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) was reduced too.

