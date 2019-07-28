Garrison Financial Boosted Its Sonoco Products Company (SON) Position; Connors Investor Services Increases Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by 37.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 24,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,785 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, up from 65,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 514,638 shares traded or 21.52% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3,052 shares to 2,567 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,860 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 150,753 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 13,844 shares in its portfolio. Chem Bancorporation owns 0.1% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 15,029 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 158,179 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.05% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Vanguard Gru reported 10.69 million shares. Brookmont Capital Management stated it has 28,064 shares. Century Cos Inc holds 0.13% or 2.12 million shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 162,664 shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Texas-based Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 10,192 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

