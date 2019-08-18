Garrison Financial Boosted Its Holding in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by $332,328 as Market Valuation Declined; Moon Capital Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $5.70 Million

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,943 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 billion, up from 21,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 412,086 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 8,315 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.07% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 51,364 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 357,255 shares. James Invest Rech Inc invested in 18,780 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,763 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Com stated it has 13,782 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). 162,664 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 41,594 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,256 shares. Amp Invsts reported 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Glenmede Na has 0.03% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 117,901 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 30,623 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,982 shares to 5,245 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,598 shares, and cut its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

