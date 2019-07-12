Garrison Financial Boosted Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK); Essex Financial Services Has Cut Holding in Facebook (FB) by $615,362

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 3,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 17,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook Asks App Makers to Stake Bets on Oculus, Messenger; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook is aiming to launch a news section for its Watch platform this summer and is testing different vide; 09/05/2018 – Facebook seeks right formula as it courts dating market; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 19/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Licenses New Target to UCB Originating from its Proprietary Protein Discovery Platform; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden Says European-Style Regulation of Facebook Won’t Work in the U.S. (Video); 02/05/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the Trump-affiliated data firm at the center of Facebook’s worst privacy; 18/03/2018 – Data Leak Puts Facebook Under Intensifying Scrutiny on Two Continents; 27/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $151.19. About 457,772 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52B for 26.48 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa invested in 0.79% or 33,501 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Llc accumulated 2,553 shares. 1,078 were accumulated by Globeflex Lp. Motley Fool Asset Management owns 45,969 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Moreover, North Point Port Managers Oh has 2.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 67,406 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com owns 14.22 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 294,189 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation reported 17,204 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. 150,000 are held by Cypress Funds Limited Company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Com has 1.23 million shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd reported 41,002 shares. Family Management invested in 14,716 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 19,407 are held by Highstreet Asset.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,465 shares to 22,361 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 4,672 shares to 35,859 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,517 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).