Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

This is a contrast between Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.90 N/A -0.07 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.88 N/A 1.84 11.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Garrison Capital Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Garrison Capital Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s 1.67 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Garrison Capital Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively The Carlyle Group L.P. has a consensus target price of $31, with potential upside of 29.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Garrison Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 1.02% -3.74% -6.46% -12.47% -17.85% 8.09% The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.