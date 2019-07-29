Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.92 N/A -0.07 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 34.82 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Garrison Capital Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 49.21% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 1.02% -3.74% -6.46% -12.47% -17.85% 8.09% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. was less bullish than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.