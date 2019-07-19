Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.90 N/A -0.07 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.36 N/A -0.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Garrison Capital Inc. and Medley Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Garrison Capital Inc. and Medley Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Garrison Capital Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Medley Management Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Garrison Capital Inc. and Medley Management Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 63.9%. Insiders held 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares. Comparatively, Medley Management Inc. has 5.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 1.02% -3.74% -6.46% -12.47% -17.85% 8.09% Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. has 8.09% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Garrison Capital Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.