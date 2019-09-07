Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.80 N/A -0.07 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Garrison Capital Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Garrison Capital Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Garrison Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.