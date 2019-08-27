Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.84 N/A -0.07 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.35 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Garrison Capital Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Garrison Capital Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Garrison Capital Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.