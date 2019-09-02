Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Comparing side by side

Since Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Garrison Capital Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Garrison Capital Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Garrison Capital Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 8.69%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.