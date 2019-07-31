Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Comparing side by side

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.90 N/A -0.07 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.04 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares. Comparatively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 1.02% -3.74% -6.46% -12.47% -17.85% 8.09% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.