Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Comparison side by side

Both Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Garrison Capital Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares and 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. Garrison Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.