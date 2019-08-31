Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Comparing side by side

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.92 N/A 1.09 13.18

In table 1 we can see Garrison Capital Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Garrison Capital Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that Garrison Capital Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. has stronger performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.