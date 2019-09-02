Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 SEI Investments Company 54 5.35 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Garrison Capital Inc. and SEI Investments Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Garrison Capital Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Risk and Volatility

Garrison Capital Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.64 beta. SEI Investments Company’s 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Garrison Capital Inc. and SEI Investments Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 71.1%. 1.8% are Garrison Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.