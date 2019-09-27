Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Comparison side by side

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 1.70 N/A -0.07 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Garrison Capital Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Garrison Capital Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 40.86%. About 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.