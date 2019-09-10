Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) Comparing side by side

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Garrison Capital Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Garrison Capital Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 0% respectively. About 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. has 9.95% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.