Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.90 N/A -0.07 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Garrison Capital Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Garrison Capital Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Garrison Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.