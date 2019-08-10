Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.86 N/A -0.07 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Garrison Capital Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Garrison Capital Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Garrison Capital Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 39.01% respectively. Garrison Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.