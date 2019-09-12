Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Garrison Capital Inc. has 35.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Garrison Capital Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.70% -0.20% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Garrison Capital Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Garrison Capital Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 186.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Garrison Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Garrison Capital Inc. has a beta of 0.64 and its 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Garrison Capital Inc.’s rivals are 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Garrison Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Garrison Capital Inc.’s competitors beat Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.