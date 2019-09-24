Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Garrison Capital Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.70% -0.20% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Garrison Capital Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Garrison Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The potential upside of the competitors is 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Garrison Capital Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Garrison Capital Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Garrison Capital Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. Competitively, Garrison Capital Inc.’s competitors are 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Garrison Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Garrison Capital Inc.’s rivals beat Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.