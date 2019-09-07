Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Comparing side by side

Both Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.80 N/A -0.07 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.40 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 demonstrates Garrison Capital Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Garrison Capital Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.64 beta indicates that Garrison Capital Inc. is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Invesco Ltd.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Garrison Capital Inc. and Invesco Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

Invesco Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 31.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Garrison Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.