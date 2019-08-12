Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Comparing side by side

Both Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.82 N/A -0.07 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.24 N/A 0.52 24.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Garrison Capital Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares and 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. Insiders held 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.