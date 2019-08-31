Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.21 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 demonstrates Garrison Capital Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Garrison Capital Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Garrison Capital Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 9.24% respectively. About 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.