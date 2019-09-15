Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.79 N/A -0.07 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.46 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Garrison Capital Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Garrison Capital Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Garrison Capital Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 30.5% respectively. 1.8% are Garrison Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. was more bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.