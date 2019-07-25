Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.91 N/A -0.07 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.48 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Garrison Capital Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.14% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Garrison Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 1.02% -3.74% -6.46% -12.47% -17.85% 8.09% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.