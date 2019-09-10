Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and 57161 (:) Comparison side by side

Both Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and 57161 (:) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Garrison Capital Inc. and 57161’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Garrison Capital Inc. and 57161’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% 57161 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.24% of 57161 are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.23% of 57161’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Garrison Capital Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors 57161.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.