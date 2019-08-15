Garrison Capital (GARS) to pay $0.23 on Sep 20, 2019; Profile of 7 Analysts Covering Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:GARS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Garrison Capital Inc’s current price of $7.00 translates into 3.29% yield. Garrison Capital Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 15,235 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology

Among 11 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $140 highest and $5100 lowest target. $81.64’s average target is 112.94% above currents $38.34 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 22 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the shares of XEC in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by M Partners. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Wednesday, August 7. See Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: In-Line Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $66.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Garrison Capital Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 4.33% less from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Company owns 850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 70,721 shares. Drw Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 417,780 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 273,355 shares. Blair William And Co Il has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 20,700 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 19,225 shares. 1,670 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc). Regions Fin Corporation owns 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Communications has 0.01% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). State Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,008 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 43,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 23,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar has 24,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $112.35 million. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. It currently has negative earnings. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $441,465 activity. Tansey Joseph Bertrand bought $177,006 worth of stock. $14,620 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) was bought by MARTIN CECIL E JR. Hahn Daniel also bought $56,323 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) shares. 5,000 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) shares with value of $37,440 were bought by Westwood Matthew Joseph. Chase Brian S had bought 11,900 shares worth $88,946. 5,000 shares were bought by Morea Joseph, worth $37,250 on Friday, March 8.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity. STEWART LISA A bought $9,617 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Tuesday, March 5.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 6.24 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.