Garrison Capital (GARS) to pay $0.23 on Sep 20, 2019; Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Position By $400,200

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:GARS) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Garrison Capital Inc’s current price of $7.02 translates into 3.28% yield. Garrison Capital Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 42,667 shares traded or 56.43% up from the average. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 7.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 16,675 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 206,044 shares with $5.14M value, down from 222,719 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 2.24M shares traded or 26.79% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Global has $3400 highest and $23.5 lowest target. $29.88’s average target is 14.75% above currents $26.04 stock price. Liberty Global had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Pivotal Research.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : TDW, GARS – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Garrison Capital Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Distribution of $0.23 Per Share and Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $441,465 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $37,250 was bought by Morea Joseph. MARTIN CECIL E JR bought $14,620 worth of stock. 5,000 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) shares with value of $37,440 were bought by Westwood Matthew Joseph. Another trade for 7,600 shares valued at $56,323 was bought by Hahn Daniel. The insider Chase Brian S bought 11,900 shares worth $88,946. Tansey Joseph Bertrand bought $177,006 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) on Monday, March 11.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $112.67 million. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. It currently has negative earnings. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments.