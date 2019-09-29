Garrison Cap (GARS) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $488,148 as Stock Value Rose; Nikko Asset Management Americas Boosted Its Bristol (BMY) Position by $24.81 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 217.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 551,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 804,239 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.47M, up from 252,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc (GARS) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 81,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 3,680 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Welch Group Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 48,875 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Com holds 17,585 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,511 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3.76M shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,700 shares stake. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,375 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 10,040 were accumulated by Meridian Comm. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability accumulated 103,037 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Harvey Capital Mngmt has 2.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 105,600 shares. Moreover, Saybrook Cap Nc has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 6,277 shares to 290,273 shares, valued at $37.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 131,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,448 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highland Global Allocation F by 53,457 shares to 72,858 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 385,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM).

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.69M for 7.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.