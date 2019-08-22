Garrison Cap Com (GARS) Share Price Rose While Rivernorth Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $993,202; Pegasystems (PEGA) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 61,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 653,288 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.46M, down from 714,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 135,260 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 10/04/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces Pega GDPR Accelerator to Help Companies Fast Track Regulatory Readiness; 25/04/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Customer Case Management in 2018 CRM Service Awards; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (GARS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 141,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 19,710 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pegasystems (PEGA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pega to Present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) CEO Alan Trefler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 26,315 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 73,800 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Ironwood Inv Ltd Liability holds 3.04% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 57,616 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.03% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 53,642 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 218,029 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% or 217 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 47,478 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 18,111 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Prtn accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Luxor Capital Gru LP invested in 6.22% or 2.86M shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.35% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares to 986,878 shares, valued at $36.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 796,435 shares to 10.65M shares, valued at $51.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT) by 57,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Sr Fltng Rte Tr (EFR).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $441,465 activity. $56,323 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) was bought by Hahn Daniel on Wednesday, March 13. 4,000 shares valued at $29,880 were bought by Chase Brian S on Wednesday, March 13. On Thursday, March 21 MARTIN CECIL E JR bought $14,620 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) or 2,000 shares. Tansey Joseph Bertrand also bought $177,006 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $37,440 was bought by Westwood Matthew Joseph.

More notable recent Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medifast’s (MED) Q1 Earnings to Gain From OPTAVIA Brands – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Alkermes (ALKS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Garrison Capital Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Distribution of $0.23 Per Share and Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : TDW, GARS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GARS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 4.33% less from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Blair William Com Il reported 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 70,721 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 40 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 20,799 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1.19 million shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.03% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) or 273,355 shares. Caxton Corporation owns 1.23 million shares. Sei Co holds 14,717 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Llc reported 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Stephens Ar accumulated 0% or 24,973 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 23,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Management reported 19,225 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 16,008 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.