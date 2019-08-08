Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Lowered Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) Position By $698,666; YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES JA (YAMHF) Shorts Up By 37.03%

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,549 shares as Blackstone Mtg (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 348,037 shares with $12.03 million value, down from 368,586 last quarter. Blackstone Mtg now has $4.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 50,823 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES JA (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) had an increase of 37.03% in short interest. YAMHF’s SI was 985,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 37.03% from 719,200 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 4928 days are for YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES JA (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s short sellers to cover YAMHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 160 shares traded. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.79 billion. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats. It has a 6.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides marine engines comprises outboard motors; personal watercrafts; electrically power assisted bicycles; automobile engines; unmanned helicopters; and golf and land cars.

Another recent and important Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “10 Stocks to Short as China Hits Back – Investorplace.com” on April 13, 2018.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $81.06 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation reported 2.10M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 40,574 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jrm Inv Counsel Ltd Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 345,500 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 21,371 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Sei accumulated 7,390 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Quantbot Lp owns 3,500 shares. Schroder Inv Group owns 166,862 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stifel reported 87,183 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP holds 52,356 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 14,386 shares. Boston Partners reported 1.38 million shares.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.