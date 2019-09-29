Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Lowered Its Enterprise Products Part LP (EPD) Stake by $575,120 as Market Value Rose; Van Berkom & Associates Holds Stake in Ormat Technologies (ORA)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 134,352 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS COMPANY CANNOT ASSESS AT THIS STAGE EXTENT OF DAMAGE TO FUTURE FUNCTIONALITY OF HAWAIIAN WELLS; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatment Also Seen Having Associated Impact on Net Income and Earnings Per Share and the “Deferred Income Taxes” Line Items on Balance Sheet; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Will Restate 2Q, 3Q, 4Q, FY17 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its 1Q 2018 Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat; 28/05/2018 – Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage; 07/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies 1Q EPS 88c; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Decision Based on Its Conclusion That There Were Errors in the Income Tax Provision; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT: NO CHANGE TO OPERATIONAL REPORTED ON MARCH 1, 2018

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Part Lp (EPD) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 108,416 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 128,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Part Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.59 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year's $0.51 per share. EPD's profit will be $1.16B for 13.51 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.51 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

