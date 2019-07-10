Garrison Bradford & Associates Trimmed Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $322,000; Valuation Rose; Whirlpool (WHR) Stake Has Upped by Lsv Asset Management

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,900 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 292,379 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 145,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.56 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Whirlpool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.77. About 162,094 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 70,500 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $58.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 50,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780,286 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan B.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 12,749 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 124,683 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. State Street invested in 0.03% or 3.25 million shares. The Georgia-based First City Mngmt has invested 0.94% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Regions Fincl reported 1,145 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited has 4,221 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 4,135 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 6,789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Inc invested in 0.01% or 21,548 shares. Hartline, Illinois-based fund reported 3,979 shares. Palladium Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 10,730 shares. Conning has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hudock Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 629 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 5,302 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 5.28 million shares. Icon Advisers Commerce holds 0.02% or 8,300 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.16% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 213,310 shares. Incline Global Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.15 million shares or 6.57% of their US portfolio. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Graybill Bartz Assoc reported 119,845 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 100,527 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 14,052 are owned by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Blair William & Co Il holds 7,305 shares. Columbus Circle owns 0.29% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 398,217 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Sigma Planning reported 16,548 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Harber Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.83% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 3.55M were reported by Steadfast Cap Lp.