Garrison Bradford & Associates Lowered Woodwardinc (WWD) Stake by $319,412 as Stock Price Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shares Rose While Penobscot Investment Management Company Cut Stake

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (WWD) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,520 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 48,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Woodwardinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 331,091 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 5,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,182 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 48,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 3.51M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 18,251 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.17% or 25,258 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.36% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.37 million shares. Haverford reported 907,493 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.85% stake. 1,693 were reported by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Montecito Savings Bank & has 3,802 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.32% or 103,284 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt invested in 2,040 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.42M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 6,632 shares. Ami Inv Incorporated stated it has 0.78% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 21,502 shares.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,595 shares to 27,290 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 4,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd has invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 13 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Llc invested in 2,426 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Company stated it has 210,900 shares. 2,261 are owned by Stephens Ar. King Luther reported 9,160 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.16% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 592,887 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division stated it has 80 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 455,829 shares. Gemmer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 4,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 146,918 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $12.25 million activity. $187,096 worth of stock was sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman on Tuesday, February 12. COHN JOHN D sold 7,600 shares worth $669,128. 4,200 shares valued at $382,326 were sold by Sega Ronald M on Tuesday, February 12. Preiss Chad Robert also sold $1.26 million worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.44M for 25.50 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.