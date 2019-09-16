Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Cut Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $623,740; Stock Value Rose; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lmr Partners Llp Trimmed Holding

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 7,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 19,359 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 26,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 12/03/2018 – Sarepta plays nice with the FDA, sets out plans for second Duchenne approval by year’s end $SRPT +3%; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $131 FROM $96; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 11,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 33,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 45,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 3.42M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 44,845 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 7,767 shares. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,378 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Lc has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Korea Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 134,443 shares. Alberta Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 36,517 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 2,712 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 16,607 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 8,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs, Colorado-based fund reported 344 shares. Millennium Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 89,095 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.15% or 458,183 shares. 87,492 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.55 million activity. 1,300 shares were bought by Barry Richard, worth $159,250. 16,252 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12. Shares for $173,480 were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W on Monday, September 9.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11,049 shares to 14,422 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 904,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

