Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Increased First Republic Bk (FRC) Position by $590,100; Stock Price Declined; Hamlin Capital Management Has Cut Sanofi (SNY) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 90,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.58 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.04 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.74 lastly. It is down 2.87% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi’s internal memo after a subpoena illustrates concerns over MS drug marketing; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONDUCT 1.5 BLN EUR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 25/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme for Systems Pharmacology Modeling of Bispecific Antibody Thera

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.63. About 474,412 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares to 93,653 shares, valued at $23.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,037 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST).