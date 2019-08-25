Garrison Bradford & Associates Position in Costco Whlsale (COST) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Springbok Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Texas Instrs (Call) (TXN) by $4.19 Million

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whlsale (COST) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 31,115 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 35,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Costco Whlsale for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Call) (TXN) by 60.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 39,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 26,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 65,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31M shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 93,005 shares to 103,827 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.33 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

