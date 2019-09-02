Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Lifted Position in First Republic Bk (FRC) as Market Value Declined; Signia Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) as Share Value Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 53,738 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 824,957 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Basf Se Adr (BASFY) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,600 shares, and cut its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD).

More important recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Capital Ltd accumulated 40,830 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 30,520 shares. Northern invested in 295,389 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 8,622 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc holds 19,246 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 190,971 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 97,087 shares stake. Thb Asset Mngmt has 0.61% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 335,437 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd stated it has 2.10M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Co holds 0.01% or 34,625 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 475,364 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 81,373 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com reported 8,709 shares.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 21.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.33 per share. STRL’s profit will be $10.59M for 6.99 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.93% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

