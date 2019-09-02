Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Cut Lkq (LKQ) Stake; Shorts at Stratus Properties (STRS) Raised By 9.18%

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased Lkq Corporation (LKQ) stake by 37.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 11,500 shares as Lkq Corporation (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 18,900 shares with $536,000 value, down from 30,400 last quarter. Lkq Corporation now has $7.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) had an increase of 9.18% in short interest. STRS’s SI was 132,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.18% from 120,900 shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 20 days are for Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS)’s short sellers to cover STRS’s short positions. The SI to Stratus Properties Inc’s float is 1.76%. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 27,025 shares traded or 284.70% up from the average. Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) has declined 6.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STRS News: 16/03/2018 – Stratus Properties Yr Rev $80.3M; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 05/04/2018 – ILOOKABOUT CORP – SIGNING OF A NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT TO PURSUE A POSSIBLE MERGER WITH STRATUS DATA SYSTEMS, INC; 16/04/2018 – STARMALLS INC STR.PS – FY GROSS REV 5.30 BLN PESOS VS 4.48 BLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – Stratus Video Announces Telehealth Interoperability Product — Stratus Link; 16/03/2018 – Stratus Properties Inc. Reports Year Ended December 31, 2017 Results; 30/05/2018 – Stratus Video Announces Telehealth Interoperability Product – Stratus Link; 05/04/2018 – ILOOKABOUT CORP – PURSUANT TO TERMS OF NON-BINDING LOI, STRATUS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS ITS OWN BUSINESS UNIT AS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 16/03/2018 – Stratus Properties Estimates That Its Federal Tax Rate for 2018 Will Be 21 % as a Result of U.S. Tax Reform; 10/05/2018 – Stratus Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 23c

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company has market cap of $215.11 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Commercial Leasing. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily operates The W Austin Hotel & Residences project located on a two-acre city block in downtown Austin that comprises a 251-room luxury hotel; and 159 residential condominium units, as well as office, retail, and entertainment space.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

