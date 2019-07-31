Garrison Bradford & Associates Decreased Its Costco Whlsale (COST) Holding; Shorts at Isramco (ISRL) Raised By 4.4%

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased Costco Whlsale (COST) stake by 11.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,950 shares as Costco Whlsale (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 31,115 shares with $7.53M value, down from 35,065 last quarter. Costco Whlsale now has $121.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $275.63. About 1.49 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%

Isramco Inc (NASDAQ:ISRL) had an increase of 4.4% in short interest. ISRL’s SI was 9,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.4% from 9,100 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 24 days are for Isramco Inc (NASDAQ:ISRL)’s short sellers to cover ISRL’s short positions. The SI to Isramco Inc’s float is 1.3%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.21. About 596 shares traded. Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) has declined 7.99% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRL News: 21/03/2018 NAPHTHA WEIGHS DELISTING ISRAMCO INC. FROM NASDAQ; 09/05/2018 – Isramco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 128% to 48 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Isramco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRL)

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. The company has market cap of $326.69 million. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. It has a 19.3 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in gas and oil wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold Isramco, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 130,397 shares or 0.40% less from 130,922 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group invested in 29,185 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL). 514 were accumulated by State Bank Of America De. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0% in Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL). 7,954 were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 4,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,321 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL). Legal General Public Ltd holds 0% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 421 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon reported 0% stake. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL). 187 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Nomura with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Buy” on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.33% stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 126,421 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Mitchell Cap Management Company, Kansas-based fund reported 12,515 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 12,243 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.32% or 57,670 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 101,321 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc holds 0.28% or 30,285 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 1.27 million shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn owns 2,110 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 3.45M shares. Caprock Grp Inc reported 4,646 shares stake. Hl Ser Llc owns 100,731 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

