Garrison Bradford & Associates Increased Its First Republic Bk (FRC) Holding; Shorts at FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (FLOOF) Raised By 1.4%

FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) had an increase of 1.4% in short interest. FLOOF’s SI was 202,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.4% from 199,500 shares previously. With 115,600 avg volume, 2 days are for FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)’s short sellers to cover FLOOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 9,084 shares traded. Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased First Republic Bk (FRC) stake by 27.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc acquired 5,901 shares as First Republic Bk (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc holds 27,351 shares with $2.75 million value, up from 21,450 last quarter. First Republic Bk now has $15.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 485,564 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FRC in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 2.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,950 shares to 31,115 valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD) stake by 3,398 shares and now owns 45,520 shares. Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) was reduced too.

