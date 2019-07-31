Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Lowered Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) Stake by $698,666; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 348,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, down from 368,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 965,347 shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 68.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 9,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 16.33% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 15.50 million shares traded or 852.59% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Management Lc has 0.1% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 20,607 shares. 88,957 were reported by Three Peaks Management Ltd Llc. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,017 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 1,685 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Company has 425,660 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kj Harrison Prtnrs has 0.62% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 28,100 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.39% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Pnc Svcs Gp Incorporated Inc has 2,199 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 311,366 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Com Ma has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 84,276 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability owns 187,338 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares to 8,033 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,558 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies Releases Q2 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies Holdings is Now Oversold (SSNC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.84 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 8,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 1.11 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 45,179 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability owns 20,595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Qs Investors Lc owns 17,842 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 309 shares. Griffin Asset Management has 37,802 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Advsr Cap Mgmt owns 840,911 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 87,183 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 2,077 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,000 shares. First Republic reported 61,666 shares. Jrm Inv Counsel Limited Com invested in 345,500 shares or 8.72% of the stock.