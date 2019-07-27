Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Lifted Its First Republic Bk (FRC) Stake by $590,100 as Shares Declined; Scholtz & Company Has Cut Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding as Shares Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $353.88. About 455,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 628,196 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Q4 results reflect loan growth – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic: Okay Quarter, But Valuation And Conditions Are More Demanding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3,398 shares to 45,520 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,900 shares, and cut its stake in Basf Se Adr (BASFY).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 31.71 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cipher Capital LP reported 14,210 shares stake. Provident Management has invested 0.2% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 3,272 are held by Advisory Rech. Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,578 shares. Westover Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,148 shares. Washington Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Waratah Cap Ltd accumulated 1.33% or 36,064 shares. 48,577 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mngmt Serv Inc has invested 0.55% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Amp, Australia-based fund reported 30,597 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.08% stake. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Inc owns 25,052 shares. Scholtz And Limited Liability invested 3.7% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).