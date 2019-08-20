Garrison Bradford & Associates Holding in Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; Reik & Co Has Increased Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Stake by $312,650; Share Price Declined

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 82,172 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 348,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, down from 368,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 1.18M shares traded or 19.39% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.71 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 31 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 39,754 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 11,956 shares or 0% of the stock. 124,896 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Grs Ltd Liability Co reported 372,071 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 175,048 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 954,200 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0.02% or 12.19 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% stake. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc has invested 1.87% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Parametric Limited Com holds 0.01% or 250,477 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). United Capital Advisers holds 0.06% or 263,132 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 90,361 shares. Blackrock owns 2.16 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.16% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 3,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 702 were accumulated by Monetary Management Grp. Wallace Management invested in 84,510 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 78,681 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 13,682 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 24,658 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Sei Invests Com owns 3,028 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 6,786 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings.