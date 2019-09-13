Garrison Bradford & Associates Decreased First Republic Bank (FRC) Stake as Valuation Declined; P2 Capital Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Mednax (MD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 9,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 17,652 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 27,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $95.7. About 1.68 million shares traded or 36.17% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.38M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 782,922 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining MEDNAX, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MD) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cantor likes Durect in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92M for 19.45 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PUB vs. FRC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.